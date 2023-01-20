Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 5,753 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

