Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after purchasing an additional 932,873 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,097,000 after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,252,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 3.9 %

COF stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $160.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average is $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.18.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

