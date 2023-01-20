Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $178.43 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $201.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.71.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

