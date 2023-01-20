Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

Insider Activity

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

NSC stock opened at $249.88 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

