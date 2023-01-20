Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,205 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,320. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.1 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.