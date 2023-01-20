Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $134.35 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.30 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.07.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.