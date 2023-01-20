Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.20% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JXI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares Global Utilities ETF Stock Performance

JXI opened at $60.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.04. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $67.69.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.