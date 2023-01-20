Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,347 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,500,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,452,000 after buying an additional 1,751,459 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,146,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,462,000 after buying an additional 1,413,513 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38,898.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,504,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,251,000 after buying an additional 8,482,899 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,440.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,962,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 7,737,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,717,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,205,000 after buying an additional 46,710 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $41.10.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

