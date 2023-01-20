Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $252.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Argus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.75.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

