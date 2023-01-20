Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $299.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.06 and a 200-day moving average of $269.28. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.79.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

