Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.34 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24.

