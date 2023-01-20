Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 39,749 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 899.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,749 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $771,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $47.64 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44.

