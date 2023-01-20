Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $793.73 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $832.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $760.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.46, for a total value of $2,093,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,092,123.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $833.21.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.