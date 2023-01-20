Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,387 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 76,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $78.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.78. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $99.98.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.