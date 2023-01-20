Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,161 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.12 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81.

