Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 573 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $138.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $172.04.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

