Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1,103.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VLU opened at $142.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.67. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $125.88 and a 52 week high of $158.19.

