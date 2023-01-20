Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000.

IYR stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.65 and its 200 day moving average is $89.16. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $113.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

