Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Avnet Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE AVT opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 6.08.
About Avnet
