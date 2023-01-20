Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $148,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $98.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $103.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.02.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

