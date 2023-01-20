Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) EVP John Woock Sells 30,215 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) EVP John Woock sold 30,215 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $2,034,678.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,023.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Axonics Stock Down 6.2 %
AXNX stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.07. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $79.92.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
