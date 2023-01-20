Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Axos Financial by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 39,096 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axos Financial Price Performance

In other Axos Financial news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

AX opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $207.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.