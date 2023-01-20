B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. M Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.72.

B2Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$5.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.49. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.84 and a 1 year high of C$6.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$512.21 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity at B2Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$55,029.36.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

