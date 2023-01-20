Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.31.

Several research firms have commented on BMO. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $97.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.72. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $1.0548 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 135.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

