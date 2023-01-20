Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at CIBC

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTEGF. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 40.85% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $545.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.