Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BTEGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BTEGF opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 40.85%. The firm had revenue of $545.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

