BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BESIY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €60.00 ($65.22) to €66.00 ($71.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance

Shares of BESIY opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.56. BE Semiconductor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.18.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $170.12 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 35.41%.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

