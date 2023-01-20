Ben Turney Sells 1,566,600 Shares of Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) Stock

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Rating) insider Ben Turney sold 1,566,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total value of £31,332 ($38,233.07).
Kavango Resources Price Performance
Shares of KAV opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday. Kavango Resources Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.80 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.75. The firm has a market cap of £11.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.00.
About Kavango Resources
