Ben Turney Sells 1,566,600 Shares of Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) Stock

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Rating) insider Ben Turney sold 1,566,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total value of £31,332 ($38,233.07).

Kavango Resources Price Performance

Shares of KAV opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday. Kavango Resources Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.80 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.75. The firm has a market cap of £11.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.00.

About Kavango Resources

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Kalahari Suture Zone project consists of 15 prospecting licenses, which covers an area of 8,323 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; and the Kalahari Copper Belt project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of 5,065 square kilometers located in northeast Botswana.

