Berenberg Bank Boosts Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Price Target to €50.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from €49.00 ($53.26) to €50.00 ($54.35) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HENKY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €60.00 ($65.22) to €61.00 ($66.30) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €65.00 ($70.65) to €70.00 ($76.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

