Berenberg Bank Lowers Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target to GBX 1,930

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($24.41) to GBX 1,930 ($23.55) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.79) to GBX 1,450 ($17.69) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,800 ($21.96) to GBX 1,892 ($23.09) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,050 ($25.02) to GBX 2,270 ($27.70) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,025 ($24.71) to GBX 1,900 ($23.18) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Stock Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Entain has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.