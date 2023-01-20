Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at ATB Capital

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIR. CIBC lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.00.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.04. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.42 and a 52-week high of C$12.48.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$339.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$374.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.40%.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.