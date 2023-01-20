BMO Capital Markets Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$18.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. CIBC downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.85.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$16.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.42. The company has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$20.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

