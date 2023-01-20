Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$65.00 to C$67.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B traded as high as C$64.90 and last traded at C$64.13, with a volume of 149582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$62.29.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$58.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

