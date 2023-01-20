Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $48.45.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

