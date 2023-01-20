Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 391,768 shares.The stock last traded at $9.09 and had previously closed at $9.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAK shares. Citigroup cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Braskem Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 0.07%. Analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Braskem by 12.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Braskem by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Braskem by 1,640.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Articles

