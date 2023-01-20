Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 808 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Toro by 90.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Toro Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $109.60 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $338,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $338,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.