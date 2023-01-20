Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,818 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

