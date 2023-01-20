Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.29 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $352.92.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,371.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,371.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $359,751.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,177,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,510 shares of company stock valued at $37,424,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.95.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

