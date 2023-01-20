Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 406 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,416,000 after buying an additional 289,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,774,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after buying an additional 21,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,485,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.54. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $127.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.60 and a 200-day moving average of $107.77.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

