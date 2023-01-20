Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 9,402 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $135.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.38. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $164.50.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $960.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.44 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

