Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 296,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLN. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $25,800,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $14,644,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $12,210,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $5,976,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $5,571,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HLN stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Haleon Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.