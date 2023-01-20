Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 296,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLN. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $25,800,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $14,644,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $12,210,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $5,976,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $5,571,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.
Haleon Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of HLN stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.50.
Haleon Profile
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
