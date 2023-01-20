Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in BCE by 383.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BCE. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.