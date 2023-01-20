Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 98.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 451,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after purchasing an additional 406,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 37.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,769,000 after purchasing an additional 309,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

LEG opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.