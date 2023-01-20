Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Agree Realty by 45.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,649,000 after buying an additional 979,274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 858.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,341,000 after buying an additional 750,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 184.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after buying an additional 601,073 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $42,342,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Agree Realty by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after buying an additional 451,462 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.5 %

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $74.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

