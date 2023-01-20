Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in GXO Logistics by 87.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,965,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,302,000 after buying an additional 78,212 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 32.9% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,323,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,285,000 after buying an additional 327,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 941,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,732,000 after buying an additional 95,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $52.20 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $90.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

