Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,405 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

SHG opened at $34.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $35.11.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

