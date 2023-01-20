Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.52% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 58,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

FVAL opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $52.25.

