Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,717,000 after purchasing an additional 617,485 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,059,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,814,000 after acquiring an additional 30,424 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,600,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,378 shares of company stock worth $1,289,969 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.