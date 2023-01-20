Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 1,125 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 3.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.