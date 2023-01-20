Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.03 per share, with a total value of $25,075.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $265,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,186 shares of company stock valued at $275,507 and have sold 10,363 shares valued at $946,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $86.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average is $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

